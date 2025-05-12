Quantum Computing Stocks To Follow Now – May 10th

D-Wave Quantum, Rigetti Computing, IonQ, Quantum Computing, Booz Allen Hamilton, Rigetti Computing, and AmpliTech Group are the seven Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies that focus on designing, developing or commercializing quantum computing hardware and software solutions. Investing in these equities offers exposure to the potential breakthroughs of quantum mechanics applied to computing, but also entails higher volatility and technological risk given the sector’s early-stage status. Such stocks can include both specialized “pure-play” quantum firms and larger technology companies that incorporate quantum research into their broader business. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of NYSE:QBTS traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $11.10. 161,356,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,482,745. D-Wave Quantum has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

RGTI traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $10.58. 58,229,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,663,513. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average is $8.46. Rigetti Computing has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.84 and a beta of 1.41.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of IONQ traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $31.21. The stock had a trading volume of 19,030,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,467,953. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average of $30.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -38.53 and a beta of 2.46. IonQ has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $54.74.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Shares of QUBT stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.59. The stock had a trading volume of 16,646,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,160,945. Quantum Computing has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.94. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 3.74.

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

BAH traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.24. 991,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,918. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $101.05 and a 1-year high of $190.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.47.

Rigetti Computing (RGTIW)

Shares of Rigetti Computing stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.79. 425,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,697. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11. Rigetti Computing has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79.

Shares of Rigetti Computing stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.79. 425,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,697. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11. Rigetti Computing has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79.

AmpliTech Group (AMPG)

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company’s products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPG traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.81. The company had a trading volume of 117,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,595. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of -1.11. AmpliTech Group has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $6.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83.

