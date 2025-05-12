Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Cut to C$44.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on QBR.B. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$36.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QBR.B

Quebecor Stock Performance

About Quebecor

TSE QBR.B opened at C$38.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.80. Quebecor has a 52-week low of C$27.84 and a 52-week high of C$39.22.

(Get Free Report)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.