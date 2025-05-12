Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Cut to C$44.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on QBR.B. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$36.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.
Quebecor Stock Performance
About Quebecor
Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.
