QuickLogic (QUIK) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect QuickLogic to post earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $4.03 million for the quarter.

QuickLogic Price Performance

NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $5.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $93.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.23. QuickLogic has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $13.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of QuickLogic to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.53.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation operates as a fabless semiconductor company in the United States. The company offers embedded FPGA intellectual property, low power, multicore semiconductor system-on-chips, discrete FPGAs, and AI software; and end-to-end artificial intelligence/machine learning solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology.

