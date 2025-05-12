Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Radius Recycling Trading Down 0.1%

RDUS opened at $29.34 on Monday. Radius Recycling has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $29.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.46.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.09. Radius Recycling had a negative return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $642.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.94 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Radius Recycling will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Radius Recycling Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Radius Recycling by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Radius Recycling by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Radius Recycling by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 110,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC boosted its position in shares of Radius Recycling by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its position in shares of Radius Recycling by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 101,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

