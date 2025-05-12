Raymond James Has Lowered Expectations for Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR) Stock Price

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Select Water Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Select Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of WTTR stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Select Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $15.14. The company has a market capitalization of $984.13 million, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $374.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Select Water Solutions’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Select Water Solutions will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 6th. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Select Water Solutions

In other Select Water Solutions news, CEO John Schmitz sold 26,550 shares of Select Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $349,398.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,898,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,145,286.48. The trade was a 0.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Select Water Solutions

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTTR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Select Water Solutions by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Select Water Solutions by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Select Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Amundi boosted its stake in Select Water Solutions by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Select Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Select Water Solutions

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

