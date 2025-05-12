Raymond James Has Negative Forecast for 5N Plus Q3 Earnings

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a report released on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for 5N Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Separately, Cormark raised shares of 5N Plus to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.60.

Shares of VNP stock opened at C$7.73 on Monday. 5N Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$4.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.99. The stock has a market cap of C$485.24 million, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.68.

In related news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.55, for a total transaction of C$2,220,000.00. 4.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

