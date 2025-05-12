Raymond James Has Strong Estimate for TSE:BEI Q2 Earnings

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.12. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 13th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$37.96 and a 12-month high of C$49.75.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

