Raymond James Issues Positive Forecast for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock Price

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Scotiabank cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.64.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

NYSE:AMH opened at $38.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.78. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $31.68 and a 52-week high of $41.41.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $459.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 23.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 4,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.42 per share, with a total value of $93,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,040. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $1,657,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,338.14. The trade was a 29.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% in the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 6,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 84,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 96,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Stories

