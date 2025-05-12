Raymond James Predicts Weaker Earnings for Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Barnes Group in a report released on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Barnes Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barnes Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $19.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.07. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.29 million, a P/E ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Barnes Group had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of B. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 559,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,455,000 after acquiring an additional 11,684 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 11,279 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $981,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

