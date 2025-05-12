Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.44.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RWT. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Redwood Trust from $7.75 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 641,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 18,164 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 72,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,085,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,089,000 after buying an additional 165,281 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Redwood Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,561,000 after purchasing an additional 206,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after buying an additional 89,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RWT stock opened at $5.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 44.36, a current ratio of 44.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The company has a market capitalization of $775.29 million, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.45. Redwood Trust has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $8.15.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $73.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that Redwood Trust will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.35%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 327.27%.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

