Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RGLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Jones Trading restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regulus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $7.87 on Friday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $521.33 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.49.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.14. On average, research analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLS. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 285.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 62,549 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 193.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 52,059 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 LLC acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regulus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.