Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Acquires Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Teledyne Technologies stock on April 8th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 4/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 4/8/2025.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

TDY stock opened at $484.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $476.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $480.47. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $380.63 and a 52-week high of $522.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teledyne Technologies news, EVP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.96, for a total transaction of $367,091.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,794,018.84. The trade was a 2.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.06, for a total transaction of $1,924,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,691,559.44. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teledyne Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $503,338,000 after buying an additional 64,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

