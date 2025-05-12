Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Buys CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in CDW stock on April 8th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 4/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 4/8/2025.

CDW Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of CDW stock opened at $178.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $137.31 and a 1 year high of $241.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.13.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 5.13%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CDW

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 30,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of CDW by 6.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 568,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,100,000 after purchasing an additional 33,247 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,184 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the first quarter worth about $20,895,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 43.4% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,600,000 after buying an additional 21,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on CDW from $223.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $236.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $222.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 40,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $7,423,162.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,293,382.02. This represents a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

