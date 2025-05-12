Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Buys General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in General Motors stock on April 8th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 4/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 4/8/2025.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM opened at $47.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.06. General Motors has a 52-week low of $38.96 and a 52-week high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $44.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to buy up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 9,960.0% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 551.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GM. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Motors from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $36.00 price target on General Motors in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.28.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

