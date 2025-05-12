Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Buys Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Microchip Technology stock on April 8th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 4/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 4/8/2025.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 12.6%

MCHP opened at $55.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 98.80 and a beta of 1.42. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.31.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $970.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.86 million. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently -18,200.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $226,717.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,599.36. This represents a 10.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $452,627,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 138.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,834,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,681,000 after buying an additional 5,136,154 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 273.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,345,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,895 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,093,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $636,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,360,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $364,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,162 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Microchip Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.42.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

