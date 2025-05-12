Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Purchases Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Old Dominion Freight Line stock on April 8th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 4/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 4/8/2025.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $158.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.47. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.90 and a 1-year high of $233.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ODFL. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $171.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James set a $185.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.37.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

