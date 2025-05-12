Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Funko Q2 Earnings

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Funko in a report issued on Friday, May 9th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Funko’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Funko’s FY2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Funko Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $3.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.14. The stock has a market cap of $193.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.85. Funko has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Trading of Funko

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.10. Funko had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $190.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.96 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 5,486.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 829,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 814,357 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Funko by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 680,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after buying an additional 106,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Funko by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,958,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,222,000 after acquiring an additional 50,877 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Funko during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,748,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Funko by 278.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 30,147 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Funko

In other news, Director Jason Harinstein purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.09 per share, for a total transaction of $106,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $106,350. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 18,608 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $132,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,332 shares in the company, valued at $188,010.48. This represents a 41.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,764 shares of company stock worth $239,730 in the last 90 days. 4.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

