Research Analysts Set Expectations for Archrock Q2 Earnings

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Archrock in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 7th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Archrock’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Archrock’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Archrock had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $347.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.98 million.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AROC. Sidoti upgraded Archrock to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Archrock from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archrock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Archrock Stock Performance

Archrock stock opened at $24.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Archrock has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $30.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archrock

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AROC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Archrock by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archrock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Archrock by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Archrock by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Archrock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.41%.

Archrock announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Further Reading

