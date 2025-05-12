REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,060 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in REV Group were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REVG. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new position in REV Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Planning Center Inc. bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, RD Lewis Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Shares of NYSE:REVG opened at $36.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.67. REV Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded REV Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REV Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

