Reviewing Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) and Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics and Invivyd are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Cidara Therapeutics has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invivyd has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cidara Therapeutics and Invivyd’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics -289.05% -69.64% -33.73% Invivyd N/A -155.33% -114.88%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics 0 0 7 2 3.22 Invivyd 0 0 3 1 3.25

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cidara Therapeutics and Invivyd, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Cidara Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $39.57, suggesting a potential upside of 113.90%. Invivyd has a consensus target price of $7.52, suggesting a potential upside of 1,076.32%. Given Invivyd’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Invivyd is more favorable than Cidara Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.8% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Invivyd shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.4% of Invivyd shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cidara Therapeutics and Invivyd”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics $1.28 million 182.05 -$22.93 million ($30.09) -0.61 Invivyd $25.38 million 3.02 -$198.64 million ($1.44) -0.44

Cidara Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Invivyd. Cidara Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Invivyd, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Invivyd beats Cidara Therapeutics on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates. It also develops its Cloudbreak platform that enables development of novel drug-Fc conjugates, that includes CD388, a potent antiviral designed to deliver universal prevention and treatment of seasonal and pandemic influenza, which is in Phase 1 and Phase 2a clinical trials. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2014. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering. Its pipeline includes PEMGRADA (pemivibart) injection, a half-life extended investigational monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the prevention of COVID-19 in adults and adolescents; VYD2311, an mAb candidate which is in preclinical studies for the prevention or treatment for COVID-19; and adintrvimab, that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19. The company also has discovery stage candidates for the prevention of seasonal influenza and COVID-19. It has a collaboration agreement with Adimab, LLC for the discovery and optimization of proprietary antibodies; and the Scripps Research Institute to perform research activities to identify vaccine candidates for the prevention, diagnosis or treatment of influenza or beta coronaviruses. The company was formerly known as Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Invivyd, Inc. in September 2022. Invivyd, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

