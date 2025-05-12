Reviewing Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:NAMI) and Chegg (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) and Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:NAMI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Chegg and Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Chegg alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chegg 3 4 0 0 1.57 Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares 0 0 0 0 0.00

Chegg presently has a consensus target price of $1.70, suggesting a potential upside of 150.33%. Given Chegg’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Chegg is more favorable than Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chegg $617.57 million 0.12 $18.18 million ($8.13) -0.08 Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares $406.40 million 0.46 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Chegg and Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Chegg has higher revenue and earnings than Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares.

Profitability

This table compares Chegg and Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chegg -124.05% 2.36% 1.04% Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.2% of Chegg shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Chegg shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chegg beats Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chegg

(Get Free Report)

Chegg, Inc. operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside. The company also provides a skills-based learning platform to learn technical skills comprising AI, coding, data analytics, and cybersecurity, as well as competencies consisting of emotional intelligence, mindset, emerging leadership, and decision making. In addition, it rents and sells print textbooks and eTextbooks; and offers advertising services. The company serves students and companies through direct marketing channels and social media. Chegg, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares

(Get Free Report)

Jinxin Technology Holding Co. engages in the provision of digital content services. The company was founded in August 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.