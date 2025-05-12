Reviewing Lakeshore Biopharma (NASDAQ:LSB) and Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) and Lakeshore Biopharma (NASDAQ:LSB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vistagen Therapeutics and Lakeshore Biopharma”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vistagen Therapeutics $698,000.00 92.62 -$29.36 million ($1.48) -1.51 Lakeshore Biopharma $672.27 million 0.02 -$61.09 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Vistagen Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lakeshore Biopharma.

78.4% of Vistagen Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of Lakeshore Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Vistagen Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vistagen Therapeutics and Lakeshore Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vistagen Therapeutics 0 0 0 1 4.00 Lakeshore Biopharma 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares Vistagen Therapeutics and Lakeshore Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vistagen Therapeutics -6,777.08% -48.12% -43.80% Lakeshore Biopharma N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Vistagen Therapeutics has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lakeshore Biopharma has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vistagen Therapeutics beats Lakeshore Biopharma on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vistagen Therapeutics

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focus to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines. Its product pipeline comprises PH94B, a fasedienol nasal spray, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of social anxiety disorder; and PH10, a Ituvone nasal spray which is in Phase II development for the treatment of major depressive disorder. In addition, the company is also developing PH15, an early-stage investigational synthetic neuroactive steroid for the treatment of cognition improvement; PH80, an odorless and tasteless synthetic investigational pherine for the treatment of menopausal hot flashes and migraine; PH284, an early-stage investigational synthetic neuroactive steroid for the treatment of wasting syndrome Cachexia; and AV-101, an oral nmdr glycine site antagonist for depression and neurological disorders. Further, it has a license and collaboration agreement with EverInsight Therapeutics Inc. to develop and commercialize to address ophthalmologic and CNS disorders. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Lakeshore Biopharma

LakeShore Biopharma Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. It focuses on developing PIKA technology platform. It operates through the People’s Republic of China and Other Countries or Regions. The company was founded by Yi Zhang on November 16, 2020 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

