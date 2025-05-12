Reviewing University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) & First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM)

University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB – Get Free Report) and First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares University Bancorp and First Foundation”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio University Bancorp $105.57 million 0.77 $5.43 million N/A N/A First Foundation $69.21 million 6.39 -$92.41 million ($1.27) -4.23

Institutional and Insider Ownership

University Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Foundation.

73.1% of First Foundation shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.7% of University Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of First Foundation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares University Bancorp and First Foundation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets University Bancorp N/A N/A N/A First Foundation -13.94% -0.73% -0.05%

Dividends

University Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. First Foundation pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. First Foundation pays out -3.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

University Bancorp has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Foundation has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for University Bancorp and First Foundation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score University Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00 First Foundation 0 4 1 0 2.20

First Foundation has a consensus target price of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 25.70%. Given First Foundation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Foundation is more favorable than University Bancorp.

About University Bancorp

University Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for University Bank that provides various personal, business, and community banking services in the United States. It offers checking, NOW, savings, money market, time deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company's consumer loans include home equity, short term, automobile, personal, and recreational vehicle loans, as well as home equity lines of credits; SBA, commercial real estate, equipment, home improvement, and other instalment loans; and non-profit loans, as well as working capital lines of credit. In addition, the company provides foreign currency exchange; reverse mortgage; online banking and bill pay; online reorder checks; wire transfer; and courier services, as well as credit card and ATM services. Further, it offers life, health, property, and casualty insurance products, as well as investment products, including annuities. University Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits. The company also provides various specialized services comprising trust services, online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture services, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services and equipment financing solutions. In addition, it offers investment management and financial planning services; financial, investment, and economic advisory and related services; and treasury management services, such as bill pay, check/payee/ACH positive pay, wire origination, internal and external transfers, account reconciliation reporting, mobile deposit, lockbox, cash vault services and merchant processing. Further, the company provides support services, including the processing and transmission of financial and economic data for charitable organizations. It operates through a network of branch offices and loan production offices. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

