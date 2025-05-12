Reviva Pharmaceuticals (RVPH) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect Reviva Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The firm has a market cap of $38.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on RVPH. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Reviva Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis.

