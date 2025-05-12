Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.18.

Several research analysts have weighed in on REXR shares. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on REXR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 1.0%

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 332.9% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 118.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 95.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $34.19 on Monday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $52.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.07.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $248.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.74 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 138.71%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.