Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Receives $28.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on REYN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Rolf Stangl purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.22 per share, for a total transaction of $58,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,389 shares in the company, valued at $450,212.58. This trade represents a 14.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,485,000 after acquiring an additional 15,184 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,002,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,222,000 after purchasing an additional 159,522 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 8.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $23.10 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.68. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.61.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.99 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.50%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Articles

