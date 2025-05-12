Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Chardan Capital

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Chardan Capital from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.09.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $744.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.02. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $26.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.60.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Aaron Ondrey sold 7,489 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $39,616.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,848.50. The trade was a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 792,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,814.40. This trade represents a 2.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 83.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

