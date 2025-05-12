Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Shares Down 33.3% – What’s Next?

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 33.3% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 407,010 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 150,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Romios Gold Resources Trading Down 33.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$5.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.61.

About Romios Gold Resources

Romios Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interest in the Golden Triangle Area project covering an area of 45,105 hectares located in British Columbia; and 20% interest in the Thunder Bay silver district project comprising 87 claims covering an area of 1,853 hectares located in northwestern Ontario.

