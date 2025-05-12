Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Receives $122.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROOT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Root from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Root from $67.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Root from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Root in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Root from $105.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Root alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Root

Root Price Performance

Shares of ROOT opened at $147.42 on Friday. Root has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $181.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.35 and its 200 day moving average is $106.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.85 and a beta of 2.40.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.62. Root had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $349.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Root’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Root will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Root news, insider Mahtiyar Bonakdarpour sold 5,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.78, for a total value of $688,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 286,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,799,506.78. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Meyer Malka sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total value of $30,557,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 503,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,421,078. The trade was a 30.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,659 shares of company stock worth $31,748,719 in the last quarter. 11.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Root

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Root in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Root by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 529,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Root during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Root during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Root during the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Institutional investors own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

About Root

(Get Free Report

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.