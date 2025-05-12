Roth Capital Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for SEDG

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for SolarEdge Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, May 7th. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of ($1.10) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.21). The consensus estimate for SolarEdge Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($4.54) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for SolarEdge Technologies’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.53) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.35) EPS.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.12. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 192.13% and a negative return on equity of 95.05%. The company had revenue of $219.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.90) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Northland Securities raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.32.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $19.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.50. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $56.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

In related news, Chairman More Avery acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 274,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,760,348.60. The trade was a 12.27% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,953,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,370,000 after acquiring an additional 641,915 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 874,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,888,000 after buying an additional 564,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after buying an additional 278,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

