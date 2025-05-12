Roth Capital Decreases Earnings Estimates for CPI Card Group

CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report) – Roth Capital cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CPI Card Group in a report issued on Thursday, May 8th. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for CPI Card Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for CPI Card Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.16). CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 46.90% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $122.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.90 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PMTS. StockNews.com downgraded CPI Card Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their target price on CPI Card Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CPI Card Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on CPI Card Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on CPI Card Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

CPI Card Group Stock Performance

Shares of CPI Card Group stock opened at $21.28 on Monday. CPI Card Group has a one year low of $18.46 and a one year high of $35.19. The company has a market cap of $240.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPI Card Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 76.1% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 14,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 22.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPI Card Group Company Profile

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

Featured Articles

