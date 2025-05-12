Roth Capital Estimates Cryoport’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) – Roth Capital upped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Cryoport in a research report issued on Thursday, May 8th. Roth Capital analyst R. Baldry now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.30). The consensus estimate for Cryoport’s current full-year earnings is ($0.99) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 70.08% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $41.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.19 million.

CYRX has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cryoport from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cryoport from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

CYRX opened at $7.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.70. The company has a market cap of $354.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $6.86. Cryoport has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $14.21.

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 4,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $29,059.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 765,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,359.71. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 19,830 shares of company stock worth $118,353 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 272.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 59,582 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cryoport by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 146,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 45,430 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Cryoport by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 1,464.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 285,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

