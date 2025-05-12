Roth Capital Estimates Cryoport’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Posted by on May 12th, 2025

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRXFree Report) – Roth Capital upped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Cryoport in a research report issued on Thursday, May 8th. Roth Capital analyst R. Baldry now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.30). The consensus estimate for Cryoport’s current full-year earnings is ($0.99) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRXGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 70.08% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $41.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.19 million.

CYRX has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cryoport from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cryoport from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cryoport

Cryoport Stock Performance

CYRX opened at $7.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.70. The company has a market cap of $354.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $6.86. Cryoport has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $14.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 4,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $29,059.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 765,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,359.71. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 19,830 shares of company stock worth $118,353 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cryoport

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 272.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 59,582 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cryoport by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 146,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 45,430 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Cryoport by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 1,464.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 285,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cryoport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.