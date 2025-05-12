Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG)

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

HF Foods Group Stock Up 11.3%

Shares of HFFG opened at $4.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.88 million, a PE ratio of -144.67 and a beta of 0.58. HF Foods Group has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.27.

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $305.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.86 million. HF Foods Group had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. Analysts forecast that HF Foods Group will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HFFG. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in HF Foods Group in the first quarter valued at $681,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of HF Foods Group by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 75,319 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of HF Foods Group by 291.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 42,217 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in HF Foods Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in HF Foods Group by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 22,280 shares in the last quarter. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.

