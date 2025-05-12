Roth Capital Issues Negative Estimate for BLDP Earnings

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Ballard Power Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 7th. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Ballard Power Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.
Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.96% and a negative net margin of 357.78%.
Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $1.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $403.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a current ratio of 9.01. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 2.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 396,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 72,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 122,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 40,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 49,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.
Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.
