Royal Bank of Canada Cuts BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$35.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on BCE from C$33.50 to C$31.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on BCE from C$40.00 to C$39.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BCE from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Desjardins increased their price target on BCE from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays downgraded BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$41.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$37.55.

BCE Stock Performance

BCE Announces Dividend

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$31.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.37. BCE has a 1-year low of C$28.73 and a 1-year high of C$49.13. The company has a market cap of C$28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.01, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.9975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.63%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,338.57%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE is both a wireless and internet service provider, offering wireless, broadband, television, and landline phone services in Canada. It is one of the big three national wireless carriers, with its roughly 10 million customers constituting about 30% of the market. It is also the ILEC (incumbent local exchange carrierthe legacy telephone provider) throughout much of the eastern half of Canada, including in the most populous Canadian provincesOntario and Quebec.

