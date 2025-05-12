Royal Bank of Canada Increases Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target to C$42.00

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.
Jamieson Wellness Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.70. Jamieson Wellness has a 1-year low of C$25.62 and a 1-year high of C$38.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.18. The company has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 0.63.
Jamieson Wellness Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Jamieson Wellness’s payout ratio is currently 88.26%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Jamieson Wellness
Jamieson Wellness Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, distributing, and marketing of branded natural health products, including vitamins, minerals, and supplements. The company operates in two segments: The Jamieson brands and The Strategic Partners. The majority of its revenue comes from the Jamieson brand segment.
