Royal Bank of Canada Raises Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target to C$225.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$205.00.

Kinaxis Stock Down 2.0%

Insiders Place Their Bets

KXS opened at C$192.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$168.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$169.73. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of C$132.93 and a 12 month high of C$199.67.

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher John Blaine Fitzgerald sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.26, for a total value of C$340,172.58. Also, Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell sold 683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.62, for a total transaction of C$106,289.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$129,321.72. The trade was a 45.11% decrease in their position. Insiders have sold a total of 4,924 shares of company stock valued at $770,090 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

