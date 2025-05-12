RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Receives $161.06 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Vertical Research raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $128.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX has a 52 week low of $99.07 and a 52 week high of $136.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.26 and a 200-day moving average of $123.90.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RTX will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 16,118 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $2,100,981.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,763,124.60. This represents a 21.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,946 shares of company stock valued at $9,024,856 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RTX

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $1,745,644,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 14,838.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,163,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,460,000 after buying an additional 4,135,349 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,508,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,063,000 after buying an additional 3,164,844 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,288,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,964,000 after buying an additional 2,854,928 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 545.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,478,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,845,000 after buying an additional 2,094,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

