Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives $147.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAYGet Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Ryanair by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ryanair by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ryanair by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.28. Ryanair has a 1 year low of $36.96 and a 1 year high of $52.11. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

