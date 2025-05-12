Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives $147.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RYAAY

Institutional Trading of Ryanair

Ryanair Trading Down 1.8%

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Ryanair by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ryanair by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ryanair by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.28. Ryanair has a 1 year low of $36.96 and a 1 year high of $52.11. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37.

About Ryanair

(Get Free Report

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.