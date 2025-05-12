Ryanair (RYAAY) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 19th. Analysts expect Ryanair to post earnings of ($0.64) per share and revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter.

Ryanair Price Performance

RYAAY stock opened at $49.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.28. Ryanair has a 1 year low of $36.96 and a 1 year high of $52.11.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RYAAY shares. StockNews.com cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Ryanair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.