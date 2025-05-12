Ryvyl (RVYL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q4 2024 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Ryvyl to post earnings of ($0.27) per share and revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter.

Ryvyl Trading Down 4.2%

Ryvyl stock opened at $0.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average is $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Ryvyl has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $6.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 4.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryvyl in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Ryvyl Company Profile

Ryvyl Inc, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger.

