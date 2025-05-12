SAB Biotherapeutics (SABS) to Release Earnings on Monday

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 19th. Analysts expect SAB Biotherapeutics to post earnings of ($1.00) per share and revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.44. SAB Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,450.14% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. On average, analysts expect SAB Biotherapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SAB Biotherapeutics alerts:

SAB Biotherapeutics Trading Up 4.1%

NASDAQ SABS opened at $1.79 on Monday. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $5.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on SAB Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SABS

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.