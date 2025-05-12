Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Safehold were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Safehold by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,266,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,850,000 after acquiring an additional 336,458 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Safehold by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,515,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,011,000 after acquiring an additional 150,976 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Safehold by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,051,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,424,000 after acquiring an additional 388,899 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Safehold by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 717,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after acquiring an additional 29,348 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Safehold by 308.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 646,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,942,000 after acquiring an additional 487,886 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $15.33 on Monday. Safehold Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 36.59, a quick ratio of 36.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.18.

Safehold Announces Dividend

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Safehold had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $97.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Safehold’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Safehold’s payout ratio is 47.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Safehold in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Safehold from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Safehold in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Safehold from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

View Our Latest Report on Safehold

Safehold Profile

(Free Report)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.