Satixfy Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SATX) Rating Lowered to “Neutral” at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Satixfy Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SATX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $2.10 price objective on the stock.

Satixfy Communications Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEAMERICAN:SATX opened at $2.05 on Friday. Satixfy Communications has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.77.

Institutional Trading of Satixfy Communications

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Satixfy Communications stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Satixfy Communications Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SATX – Free Report) by 255.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,497 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.24% of Satixfy Communications worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Satixfy Communications

Satixfy Communications Ltd. engages in the development of vertically integrated satellite communication systems and ground terminal chips worldwide. It offers application-specific and radio frequency integrated circuit chips, such as PRIME and BEAT antenna chips, which enable multi-beamforming and beam-hopping for satellite payloads and user terminals; and SX-4000 satellite payload chips, that enables digital on-board processing, beam- hopping, and enhanced connectivity needs, including positioning, navigation, and timing for LEO, MEO, and GEO satellite communications systems, as well as Aero/IFC systems, and certain COTM and on the pause applications.

