Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 23,828 Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) by 184.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,828 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Runway Growth Finance were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RWAY. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 920,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 398,547 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,261,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,828,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 129,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 67,010 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.08.

Runway Growth Finance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RWAY opened at $9.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.63. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.10 million. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Runway Growth Finance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is 69.11%.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

