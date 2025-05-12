Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,360 Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WABC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,505,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,898,000 after purchasing an additional 34,762 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 875,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 753,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,515,000 after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 393,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,669,000 after purchasing an additional 59,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WABC stock opened at $49.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.51. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $59.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $66.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 36.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st.

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, SVP Robert James Baker, Jr. sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $34,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John A. Thorson sold 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $108,942.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,591 shares in the company, valued at $562,974.87. This trade represents a 16.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

