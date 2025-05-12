Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 101,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vuzix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vuzix by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in Vuzix during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vuzix during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vuzix during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vuzix during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 35.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vuzix Stock Performance

Vuzix stock opened at $1.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.67. The company has a market cap of $147.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.69. Vuzix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $5.79.

About Vuzix

Vuzix ( NASDAQ:VUZI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 1,437.17% and a negative return on equity of 139.39%.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets smart glasses and augmented reality (AR) technologies and products for the enterprise, medical, defense, and consumer markets. The company’s products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays, and augmented reality, as well as original equipment manufacturer waveguide optical components and display engines.

