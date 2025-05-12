Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 25,396 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MUR. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 342.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

MUR opened at $21.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $18.95 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $665.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.89 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

