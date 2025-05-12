Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $406,000 Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,644,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,323,325,000 after acquiring an additional 303,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,804,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,623,000 after acquiring an additional 135,492 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Xylem by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,561,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883,845 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Xylem by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,009,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,229,000 after acquiring an additional 359,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its position in Xylem by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,683,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,325,000 after acquiring an additional 691,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $122.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $146.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.88.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

