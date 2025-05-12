Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $412,000 Stock Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IOSP. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 357.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 34,811 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,019,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IOSP shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

In other news, SVP Corbin Barnes sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $61,629.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,736.06. This represents a 6.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $67,351.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,240.80. This trade represents a 7.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,696 shares of company stock valued at $794,853 over the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IOSP stock opened at $90.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.47. Innospec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.32 and a fifty-two week high of $133.59. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $440.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.79. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is 155.56%.

Innospec announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

